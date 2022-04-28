Mrunal Thakur on playing a mother in Jersey: My decision to work in a film is not based on my character’s age

Mrunal Thakur has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her recent release Jersey with Shahid Kapoor has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The sports drama, which was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu movie Jersey, featured Shahid playing the role of a cricketer while Mrunal was seen as his love interest. As Mrunal’s stint has been appreciated, her decision to play mother to a seven-year old in the movie was considered to be a risky move by many.

However, Mrunal stated that the age of her character in the movie has never been the driving force to take up a project. “There have been times when actors were cast for their ability to play a role, irrespective of their age. Many have been applauded by the industry for taking up the challenge. My decision to work in a film has not been, and will never be based on my character’s age. It is dependent on [whether] the script resonates with me, or how challenging it would be to play a much younger or older version of myself. Make-up and styling do not help elevate the performances in such cases. Instead, it is how we perfect the mannerisms of a character that is nowhere near our actual age,” the actress was quoted saying to Mid Day.

Furthermore, Mrunal also emphasised that ageing on screen in a movie no longer clashes with the glamorous image of a leading lady. Meanwhile, Mrunal will be next seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.