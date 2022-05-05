Mrunal Thakur REACTS to Shahid Kapoor's Jersey performing poorly at theatres: There have been many reasons

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, opposite Shahid Kapoor, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu movie Jersey. Jersey hit theatres on April 22. However, the film did not live up to the expectations and did not perform really well at the box office.

Recently, Mrunal opened up about it in an interview with ETimes. She said, “It is disappointing, no doubt. But there have been many external reasons. Lekin haan, one does tend to feel low. Anyway, we will work harder next time. One more reason can be that the South version has been available on YouTube.”

Earlier in a chat with ETimes, the actress opened up about working with Shahid Kapoor's entire family. To note, Mrunal has also worked with Shahid's step-mother Supriya Pathak in Toofan. Next, she will be sharing the on-screen space with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter in Pippa. The actress called Shahid's family 'talented' and said that everybody brings some x-factor to the table. Mrunal said that she has learnt a lot working with each member of the family.

On the work front, Mrunal will be next seen in Pippa, which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. She also has Thadam opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani in the pipeline. In addition to this, Mrunal will make her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam.

ALSO READ: Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur doesn't fear being typecast in the industry; Here's why