Mrunal Thakur reveals her dad plays an important role during film narrations

Actress Mrunal Thakur says that her parents are an active part of her career and she wouldn't like it any other way. She adds that her dad sits with her during her narrations and gives his inputs, too.

"They were hesitant in the beginning. But now, during a narration, my father sits next to me and gives his input. When I was a kid, he used to take care of my textbooks and school notebooks, and now he takes care of the script," she told IANS.

The actress adds that her parents get very excited when they see her on screen. "Every time on TV, if they are surfing or on YouTube, my commercial comes, they will go screaming, 'you on the TV!' They are very proud of me. Even today, when an ad or a song comes, they get so excited and happy. The joy I can feel and see is something that keeps me going and helps me contribute towards good cinema," she says.

Talking about how she got them on board with her when it came to being an actress, Mrunal explains: "My family was afraid of the industry, but I always made sure that I had conversations with my parents so they know where I am filming and that their daughter is safe. In today's generation, a lot of my friends don't get along with their parents and they don't have that communication. When there is a gap between you are your parents, it causes baggage. I was transparent and they always supported me."

The actress has the films "Toofan", "Jersey" and "Aankh Micholi" lined up.

Credits :IANS

