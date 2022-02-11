Mrunal Thakur REVEALS her greatest fear in a romantic relationship; Find out

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur talked about her life and gave a sneak peek into who she is as a person. She candidly talked about what she looked for in a partner and her biggest fearing any romantic relationship. She confessed that she is even fine if her partner uses a dating app (which had actually happened in one of her previous relationships) as long as they are honest with her and tell her everything. The interview was intense and raw, and Mrunal revealed a lot about her in it.

In an interview with famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur revealed that infidelity is her biggest fear in a relationship. She said, “Even if he doesn’t feel anything for me, he should come and tell me, ‘Mrunal, I am not feeling the same love as I felt before. This is what it is.’ That is my biggest fear, the fact that my partner would be cheating on me with someone else. Even if you come and tell me… I have been in a long-distance relationship where I was absolutely okay if my partner is on Bumble.”

When Ranveer asked her why, Mrunal said she thought she was very different in this case and it was very difficult for her boyfriend then to digest also. “But it’s also need. I am not able to travel to Europe all the way. The only thing I can offer at that point of time is emotional, verbal communication. That’s it, that’s all I have. I was okay. I said, ‘Just don’t tell me but when I am with you, I am with you.’ It was at that point of time, maybe I am not okay now,” she said.

