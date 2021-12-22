Mrunal Thakur reveals how Shahid Kapoor helped her slap him in Jersey; Admits to being scared about the scene

After a long hiatus post the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to the big screen once again with his upcoming sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be a remake of the National Award winning movie Jersey starring Nani and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Interestingly, while Jersey marks Shahid and Mrunal’s first collaboration together, their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. And while fans are eagerly waiting to watch this new pair onscreen, did you know Mrunal was scared to do a specific scene with Shahid?

Well, this scene happens to be a slap scene wherein Mrunal had to slap Shahid. Talking about the scene, Mrunal stated that she was scared to do the scene and quite tense about it. “I was very scared. I didn't want to sc*ew up his performance. I was tense about kahin jyada na lag jaye (I shouldn't overdo the output). But Shahid helped me in that scene a lot, by egging me on, 'Maar mujhe, tu maar mujhe'. "While the scene shocked and surprised us, it will definitely have a bigger impact when experienced on the big canvas,” Mrunal was quoted saying to ETimes.

To note, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer and he had worked hard for the role. Not just the actor was seen sweating out hard in the gym, he also made sure to hone his skills with the bat to do justice to his role in the movie.