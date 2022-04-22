Mrunal Thakur shares experience on working with Shahid Kapoor's entire family; Says they're 'so talented'

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi industry. The Dhamaka actress is back to enthralling everyone again with the sports drama film, Jersey, with Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas today, 22 April. Now, in a recent chat with ETimes, the actress opened up about working with Shahid Kapoor's entire family. To note, Mrunal has also worked with Shahid's step-mother Supriya Pathak in Toofan. Next, she will be sharing the on-screen space with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

The actress called Shahid's family 'talented' and said that everybody brings some x-factor to the table. Mrunal said that she has learnt a lot working with each member of the family. "I learnt to surrender myself to the director from Pankaj Sir. From Supriya Ji, I learnt how to speak with your eyes. Shahid is extremely focused as an actor. He is very clear in his head about his character and this is what I learnt from him. Likewise, from Ishaan I learnt to feel the moment and grasp it," Mrunal added.

The Batla House actress also said that she feels Shahid and Ishaan should do a movie together because they are such 'good actors.' She is also sure that they will look 'very good' on-screen together. Mrunal added, "Overall, it was amazing working with this family as through the journey I could discover myself in the entire process.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be seen next in Aankh Micholi and in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thadam with Aditya Roy Kapur. She is all set to make her debut in the South with an upcoming film titled Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Also Read: Jersey Celebs Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and others hail Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer