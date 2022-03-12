Mrunal Thakur shares heartfelt post on her beloved dadi’s birthday: We love you

Mrunal Thakur has been creating a massive buzz in the town with her acting prowess. The actress has given several impressive movies and is coming up with equally interesting projects such as Jersey, Pippa and Thadam. The actress is quite active on her Instagram where she shares her regular life updates with her followers and also enjoys a massive fan-following. Today, on her ‘Gram, Mrunal posted a sweet picture of herself and her grandmother to wish her ‘Dadi’ on her birthday and it was just too cute.

In the pic that Mrunal posted, the actress and her grandmother looked quite gorgeous. Their hearty smiles were infectious and the picture radiated positive vibes. Mrunal’s grandmother, Madhu Raja is also an Actor, model, voice actor & presenter. The grandmother-granddaughter duo shares quite a close bond. Along with the post, Mrunal penned down a sweet and short note. She wrote, “Happy birthday Dadi! Thank you for everything. We love you.” As soon as Mrunal posted, fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with sweet wishes. Mrunal’s friend and actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Happy happy to her”.

Check Mrunal's post:

Speaking about her professional career, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. The movie is set to release on April 14 this year.

