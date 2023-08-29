Mrunal Thakur shares what she learned from Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham; calls Ranveer Singh her 'lucky charm'

Mrunal Thakur, the actress who won the audiences' hearts with her performance in Sita Ramam and Jersey, has undoubtedly established herself as a talented actress in the film industry. And, in a recent interview, she took the opportunity to thank all her friends and mentors from the industry who helped her in a lot of ways. The actress opened up about what she learned from her industry friends.

Mrunal Thakur reveals what she learned from her friends in the film industry

In a recent conversation with News18, Mrunal Thakur revealed that from Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar, she has learned something or the other from all her co-stars. She shared, "All my co-stars are my friends and mentors and they have made me a better actor. They have all taught me something or the other that I needed to learn."

Delving into what she has learned from each one, she shared, “From John Abraham, Hrithik, Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, I learned how to worship my body. You can’t look the same in every character, right? That’s what they taught me."

Mrunal shared that Shahid Kapoor, with whom she worked in Jersey, taught her how to be focused and Dulquer taught her how to be confident. She said, "Shahid taught me how to not be distracted by all the 10,000 things happening on sets. From Dulquer, I learned how to deliver your dialogues in different languages and not be afraid of it. I think he’s the only actor who is working in so many industries, and he’s a superstar in all of them. Nani is such a natural! He taught me that you don’t have to always go over the top and can be subtle."

Going ahead, the 31-year-old actress shared another interesting thing. She said that she considers Ranveer Singh as her lucky charm. When asked to give an explanation, Mrunal recalled while she was working in television, director Shakun Batra gave her the opportunity to work with Ranveer in an ad film. From there, the actress mentioned learning from Ranveer that one needs to have a certain kind of energy when one walks into a set. Eventually, that ad film paved the way for Mrunal to appear in films.

Work front

Mrunal Thakur has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz, Pippa alongside Ishaan Khattar and Soni Razdan, and a Telugu film Hi Nanna.

