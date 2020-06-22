Mrunal Thakur on Sushant Singh Rajput: People are reaching out to me who have never even messaged for years

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Just like Sushant Singh Rajput who made a transition from television to Bollywood, we have a host of others TV stars who have made it to Bollywood such as Radhika Madan, Ankita Lokhande, Mrunal Thakur, and others, and we are sure that Sushant’s demise has felt like a personal loss to everyone and especially the TV actors who looked up to Sushant for inspiration. Now, during a recent interview, when Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, she had said that although nobody knows his sense of plight and predicament, however, Mrunal wants everyone to do things that he would want us to do.

Mrunal said that Sushant always wanted to give a lot of love, and she says that post his demise, there is a lot of negativity and suddenly, people have started talking about mental health and suddenly there are lots of people reaching out to her, who have never even messaged her for years. “But in such circumstances, you need to realise that your life is like an Uber and you need to drop off people who are not going to stand by your decisions and you need to keep people close who are going to stand by your decisions no matter what. So this was the period I realised who are mine and who are not,” shared the Jersey actor.

Moving on, Mrunal Thakur said that although Sushant isn’t there in the world anymore, however, she feels that he should be an inspiration to everyone who wants to become an actor, and although there is a constant fear but Mrunal wants to make sure that she stands by all the youngsters who want to make a career in acting. “We have to build many many Sushant Singh Rajputs and we have to make sure that their children from small towns can also play biopics like MS Dhoni and many other inspiring characters like these,” Mrunal said.

