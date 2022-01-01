Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID 19 amid Omicron scare; Says 'I have mild symptoms, but I am feeling ok'

New Year began on a worrisome note for actress Mrunal Thakur as she tested positive for COVID 19. The Jersey actress informed her fans in a statement on social media and revealed that she was isolating after testing positive for COVID 19. Mrunal also revealed that she has mild symptoms and is following all instructions of the doctor and health authorities. Amid the scare related to the Omicron variant of COVID 19, the state governments too have imposed many curbs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal shared the news with her fans and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rapid spread of the virus. In a statement, Mrunal wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!."

Take a look:

The actress had been busy promoting Jersey prior to Christmas. However, post the rise in cases in COVID 19, several state governments imposed curbs which included shutting down of cinemas in a few places. Due to this, Mrunal's film Jersey co-starring Shahid Kapoor also was postponed for a later date.

Previously, Nora Fatehi also tested positive for COVID 19. She recently informed her fans on social media about the same and revealed that she is bedridden and under doctor's observation. Amid the increase in Omicron cases in India, the health authorities and governments in several states have also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. In Maharashtra, Section 144 was imposed to avoid the spread of the virus.

