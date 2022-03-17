Mrunal Thakur on working with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli in Pippa: I was truly pampered on set

Mrunal Thakur is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with her performance in movies like Super 30 and Toofaan, the actress has now begun shooting for Pippa. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshuu Painyuli in the lead. To note, the war film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who along with his siblings, had fought bravely on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

While Mrunal is quite excited to be a part of the project, she recently opened up on her role in Pippa and revealed that she will be seen playing the role of a younger sibling to Ishaan and Priyanshu in the movie. Talking about working with Ishaan and Priyanshu, Mrunal told Mid Day, “Working on this film felt like I was around family. I was truly pampered on set. These bonds have surely been formed for life. I hope that reflects on screen and the audience enjoys watching the film”. To note, Pippa marks Mrunal’s first collaboration with both the actors.

Furthermore, the Super 30 actress also called Pippa a special project and said that playing a younger sibling on screen is a role reversal for her as she is the eldest of her sibling in real life.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning film Jersey and will be hitting the screens on April 14 this year.

