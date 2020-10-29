  1. Home
Mrunal Thakur on working with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey: It's a dream, my sister & I used to cut out his photos

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur opened up on sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and the actor's 'X Factor'. Read on to know more.
27574 reads Mumbai
Mrunal Thakur is one of the few actors in the film industry who seems to have made a successful transition from television to the big screen. Starring in hit films like Super 30 and Batla House, the actress has set herself up for bigger things and her next project is alongside Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. In a recent interview with DNA, Mrunal Thakur opened up on sharing screen space with Shahid. 

Mrunal also revealed that as a kid, she and her sister used to get scolded by their parents for cutting out Shahid's photos. Hailing Shahid's work, Mrunal said, "I won't stop praising Shahid because he is so fabulous as a performer. Every time he creates magic on screen and I just kind of wonder 'how do you do it?' I make sure to sit in front of the monitor when it's his shot so that I don't miss out on that X factor that he has."

She added that working alongside has been a great learning curve. "I think Shahid Kapoor for me is like a learning. I have learnt so many things from him on the sets. I really appreciate the universe for making it happen. It was like a dream for my sister and me, we used to cut his pictures and used to get scolding from my parents. Now, it has finally happened and it's really nice to share all these moments with Shahid. He would say 'What are you saying?!' It was really sweet."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whatever is good for your soul do that!!! P.S ignore the broken phone screen it’s kahani ghar ghar ki

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

The duo recently wrapped Jersey's one schedule and will soon get on to the next. Do you think Shahid and Mrunal make for a good onscreen pair? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :DNA

