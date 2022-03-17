Mrunal Thakur's short film Jahaan alongside Avinash Tiwari released today

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur alongside Avinash Tiwary is coming up with a new short film titled 'Jahaan', which releases Thursday.

The film is produced by Unbox films and directed by Celina John.

Talking about the film producer Sanjay Sharma of Unbox Films said, " 'Jahaan' is one of our most special projects. This short film narrates a very innocent yet riveting love story that will surely entertain audiences."

The film is a romantic thriller. The story of the film revolves around a young couple - Ghazal and Inder, who are passionately in love. Facing ups and downs in their marital life, the partners are living in a house that they feel emotionally connected to.

The story takes a turn when their real estate broker tries to find a new tenant but Ghazal and Inder have no intention to let go of the house.

The film releases on Amazon miniTV.

"We believe in narrating stories that resonate well with audiences at large and Jahaan is one such offering that will leave a lasting impression on the audience," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

The powerful on-screen performances have led the short film to win several awards both nationally as well in the international circuit, including the Best Producer Award at the Hollywood Gold Awards, The Gangtok International Film Festival.

It has also featured in the Official Selection at The Standalone Film Fest and Award, The New York Flash Film Festival.

