Mrunal Thakur's vintage look for next film inspired by the legendary Madhubala; PIC

Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan's crime thriller Dhamaka, will soon be seen in Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. The actress' pivotal roles have made fans and movie buffs take note. Now, there's one more reason for her fans to rejoice as the actress will be seen making her debut in a Telugu film.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Films. What's interesting is that Mrunal Thakur's look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala!

Often called the most beautiful Indian actress of all time, Madhubala is an icon, so any comparison to her is a huge compliment. Despite having such big shoes to fill, Mrunal seems to be loving the attention.

Commenting on her look resembling Madhubala, Mrunal said, "It’s an honour to be told I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala ji. This film just got a whole lot special for me after being associated with such a legendary actor. Really look forward to this one and I hope that my fans love the film as much as we loved making it!"

Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey with Shahid Kapoor has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will be releasing worldwide on 14 April, 2022.

