MS Dhoni gives a bike ride to his daughter Ziva; Wife Sakshi calls them 'two kids'

Sakshi Dhoni has recently shared a video of MS Dhoni giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva that has now gone viral on social media. Check it out.

The lockdown period has proved to be a blessing in disguise for everyone as they have been able to spend an ample amount of time with their near and dear ones. As it is said, the Coronavirus crisis has hit everyone hard and no one has been able to save themselves from the unprecedented situation that has emerged because of the same. As staying home has become the only option, people have resorted to recreational activities within the confines of their residences now.

The same has been done by Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni too. Of late, a video of Dhoni riding a bike within the vicinity of his farmhouse has gone viral on social media. And the best part is that his daughter Ziva is also enjoying the ride along with him as seen in the video. This was originally shared by Sakshi Dhoni on her social media handle before getting viral on all platforms. Sakshi also seems quite elated at having a view of the father-daughter duo enjoying their ride as is evident from her excited words. She also goes on to call them ‘two kids' in a hilarious way.

Check out a clipping of the video below:

Ziva Dhoni was born to MS Dhoni and Sakshi on February 6, 2015. She is currently one of the most popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin already enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is an all-time favourite of the paparazzi too. She is often seen accompanying her mother to watch Dhoni’s cricket matches.

