MS Dhoni is 'morose' over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, reveals his manager

In a recent interview, Dhoni’s manager/friend/ and film’s co-producer Arun Pandey, revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has deeply impacted the cricketer.
Sushant Singh Rajput left the film fraternity across India devastated as he passed away on Sunday. As per police reports, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant gave millions of his fans many reasons to cheer through his films and memorable characters. One such character which catapulted him to fame was playing Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role. Sushant played MSD and with great conviction in the hit biographical film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. 

Now, in an interview with ABP Ananda, Dhoni’s manager/friend/ and film’s co-producer Arun Pandey, revealed that Sushant's untimely demise has deeply impacted Dhoni. He said, "We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life."

Adding, "He was very concerned during the making of the movie about whether he would be able to live Dhoni’s life on the big screen. He was under a lot pressure before the movie release (in 2016). He use to say it often to me that ‘I hope I am able to deliver, else Mahi’s millions of fans will not forgive me ever’. But the hard worker that he was, I was sure that he would do a fine job and he did," Pandey revealed.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unlike Bollywood stars, Dhoni has not yet reacted to Sushant's demise on social media. 

