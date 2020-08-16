MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Sharma thanks the skipper for the memories as he bids adieu to international cricket

Anushka Sharma expresses her gratitude to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The actress also thanked him for the memories that will never be forgotten.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is loved by fans across the world, and most affectionately called Mahi on Saturday announced that he is retiring from international cricket. Taking to his Instagram account the cricketer uploaded a video that showcases a series of stills from his cricketing days. He captioned the video with the news saying, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Dhoni was loved by many and was known for his calm and composed behavior even during a difficult game.

Led by MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team won their first-ever Twenty 20 World Cup that was held in 2007. Apart from that, in 2011 the Indian team won the Cricket World Cup for the second time, under Dhoni’s captaincy. While fans and followers of the famed cricketer have taken to their respective social media accounts to share their feelings, Bollywood actress also took to her Instagram account and thanked the cricketer for his contributions to the game of cricket.

Here is Anushka Sharma's post:

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma uploaded a picture of the cricketer looking up at the sky. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “Thank you MSD for the memories that we will never forget.” Apart from Anushka there are many other celebrities who took to their social media accounts and reacted towards the news.

