  1. Home
  2. entertainment

MS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Sharma thanks the skipper for the memories as he bids adieu to international cricket

Anushka Sharma expresses her gratitude to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The actress also thanked him for the memories that will never be forgotten.
3447 reads Mumbai
News,Mahendra Singh DhoniMS Dhoni Retires: Anushka Sharma thanks the skipper for the memories as he bids adieu to international cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is loved by fans across the world, and most affectionately called Mahi on Saturday announced that he is retiring from international cricket. Taking to his Instagram account the cricketer uploaded a video that showcases a series of stills from his cricketing days. He captioned the video with the news saying, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Dhoni was loved by many and was known for his calm and composed behavior even during a difficult game. 

Led by MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team won their first-ever Twenty 20 World Cup that was held in 2007. Apart from that, in 2011 the Indian team won the Cricket World Cup for the second time, under Dhoni’s captaincy. While fans and followers of the famed cricketer have taken to their respective social media accounts to share their feelings, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram account and thanked the cricketer for his contributions to the game of cricket. 

Here is Anushka Sharma's post: 

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma uploaded a picture of the cricketer looking up at the sky. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “Thank you MSD for the memories that we will never forget.” Apart from Anushka there are many other celebrities who took to their social media accounts and reacted towards the news.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli pens an emotional note as MS Dhoni announces retirement; Says 'I tip my hat to you'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement