MS Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh gets emotional as the skipper announces retirement; Says 'Love you Mahi bhai'

The Indian skipper announced his retirement today. Ranveer Singh commented on MS Dhoni's post by saying 'love you Mahi bhai.'

Bollywood actor shared a message on the post by Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The Indian skipper announced his retirement today. Ranveer Singh commented on MS Dhoni's post. The actor wrote, "LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI, THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD." The Indian skipper, shared a video post on his IGTV. This video shows a collection of the fond memories the Indian cricketer has from his glorious sport career.

The video plays with the song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon' in the background. The post by MS Dhoni will surely leave his fans and followers emotional. As the Indian cricketer announced his retirement today, his fans and cricket lovers flooded the social media space with warm and heartfelt messages for the Indian skipper. One of the many fans of MS Dhoni is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who also shared a heart-warming message for him.

Many celebrities from Bollywood also reacted to MS Dhoni's retirement. The fans and followers of MS Dhoni also left comments on his post which gives a glimpse of his winning run on the cricketing field. The fans are very emotional as the Indian cricketer announced his retirement today.

