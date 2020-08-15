MS Dhoni Retires: Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam & others react to the cricketer's retirement

MS Dhoni announces his retirement from Internation cricket. Bollywood celebs take to their social media accounts and react to the cricketer’s news wishing him luck ahead.

It’s the end of an era as famed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement today on his social media account. He announced he will be retiring from international cricket on August 15th, 2020 by sharing a video with pictures from his game days on Instagram. Alongside his post, he had a caption that read, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Celebs like Ritesh Deshmukh, , , and many more have taken to their respective social media accounts to wish MS Dhoni the best ahead.

Taking to his Twitter account, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni @msdhoni.” Rohit Roy said, “Heart broken End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend @msdhoni #legend #master #dignified.”

Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, “a chapter ends in Indian cricket.” While Yami Gautam added, “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.” Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post. He wrote, “What an innings. Thank you for everything Mahi.”

Shortly after MS Dhoni announced that he is retiring from international cricket, Suresh Raina took to his Instagram account and announced that he will be following the actor through this journey.

Here is Riteish Deshmukh's tweets & others:

a chapter ends in Indian cricket https://t.co/rIyCFrwVn4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field https://t.co/cuRg79nUwP — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2020

