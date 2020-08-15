  1. Home
  2. entertainment

MS Dhoni Retires: Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam & others react to the cricketer's retirement

MS Dhoni announces his retirement from Internation cricket. Bollywood celebs take to their social media accounts and react to the cricketer’s news wishing him luck ahead.
6894 reads Mumbai
News,MS DhoniMS Dhoni Retires: Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam & others react to the cricketer's retirement

It’s the end of an era as famed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement today on his social media account. He announced he will be retiring from international cricket on August 15th, 2020 by sharing a video with pictures from his game days on Instagram. Alongside his post, he had a caption that read, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Celebs like Ritesh Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, and many more have taken to their respective social media accounts to wish MS Dhoni the best ahead. 

Taking to his Twitter account, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni @msdhoni.” Rohit Roy said, “Heart broken  End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend  @msdhoni #legend #master #dignified.” 

Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, “a chapter ends in Indian cricket.” While Yami Gautam added, “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.” Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post. He wrote, “What an innings. Thank you for everything Mahi.” 

Shortly after MS Dhoni announced that he is retiring from international cricket, Suresh Raina took to his Instagram account and announced that he will be following the actor through this journey. 

Here is Riteish Deshmukh's tweets & others: 

ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from International Cricket; Fans say ‘you’ll be missed’

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement