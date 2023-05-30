MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others celebrate the big victory

On Monday night, the entire nation celebrated and enjoyed the intense match played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Panday's Gujarat Titans. The IPL 2023 final which was supposed to be played on Sunday evening, was interrupted by the rains and it got postponed. On Monday too, after Pandya's team batted, the rains played a spoilsport. But eventually, the match was played and CSK lifted the trophy. The team won by 5 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja stole the show as he ended the match on a high. Soon after the winner was announced, netizens and celebs were seen celebrating CSK's big win.

Here's how celebs reacted to CSK's big IPL 2023 win

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the great win. Even the celebs were left in awe. Ranveer Singh, who is a hardcore cricket lover, took to Twitter and expressed excitement about CSK's win. He shared glimpses of the match and wrote, "RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!!"

He also tweeted for Hardik Pandya's team and lauded their efforts. He wrote, "Hardik’s talismanic leadership @hardikpandya7 The fight and might of this team @gujarat_titans Vanquished but gallant all the way! #AavaDe."

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who are busy promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, witnessed the victory live as they were present in the stadium. They shared a video from the venue in which they were seen rejoicing about the big win. Along with the video, they wrote, "MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played."

Here's how others wished:

