MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shares unmissable VIDEOS of the cricketer and daughter Ziva Dhoni enjoying a bike ride

Mahendra Singh Dhoni does not need any introduction. The Indian cricketer’s contribution to the world of cricket is worth applauding for. Just like others, he is also spending quality time with his family members while being under home quarantine owing to the indefinite lockdown period that has been imposed in India because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world under its clutches. This is evident from the multiple pictures and videos posted by his wife Sakshi Dhoni on social media.

As we speak of this, the cricketer’s wife has shared a few videos on her Instagram handle in which he is seen giving a bike ride to their daughter Ziva. Clad in a printed white top and yellow pants, the little munchkin clutches her dad as he takes her around within the vicinity of their farmhouse. Sakshi also captures a few other beautiful moments in the videos including the lush green plants around and two little birds perched on the top of a tower.

For the unversed, MS Dhoni is known for his love of bikes. A few days back, Sakshi had a live interaction on Instagram in which she had shown a glimpse of the cricketer and his daughter going for another bike ride within the boundaries of their farmhouse. The little munchkin was born to the doting parents on 6th February 2015. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most popular star kids in current times.

