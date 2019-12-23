MTV Supermodel to feature Rihanna’s lookalike; Details Inside

MTV's all new reality show Supermodel of the Year will feature Rihanna’s look alike as one of the contestants. Read on to know more

MTV's Supermodel of the Year has kick started its glamour hunt and it features Renee Kujur, American singer Rihanna’s look alike, as one of the contestants. Making the new reality show extra special, India’s very own Rihanna will be seen competing with other models to win the prestigious title. The reality show features designer Masaba Gupta debuting as a judge on the small screen alongside and Milind Soman.

Renee Kujur, a model from Chhattisgarh, has been drawing a lot of attention of late for her uncanny resemblance with pop sensation Rihanna. Kujur is one of the 10 models participating in the show. From her sharp features to her dusky skin tone, everything about the model would remind you of the iconic singer. While the model’s dark skin tone is one to the many features that make her look like Rihanna, in an interview with India Today last year, the model opened up about the issues she faced because of the colour of her skin.

During the interview, the model mentioned that during the initial years of her modelling career, she face many rejections, some because of her features and some because of her dark skin tone. The model revealed that in addition to getting rejected, she also dealt with a lot of humiliation and was always told that only fair could enter the fashion industry. Renee also revealed that she had to hide actual age in order to get work. She started her modelling career when she was 28 was time and again reminded that she was too old for become a model. While the reality show has only just started, the model has reportedly already made her way to Masaba’s heart. The promo of the show features Malaika addressing the model as “India’s very own Rihanna.” Check out the Promo of MTV's Supermodel: ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora & Ujjwala Raut involved in a HUGE catfight on MTV's Supermodel of the Year?

Credits :YouTubeInstagram

Read More