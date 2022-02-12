Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez is fiery match to 365 Days star Michele Morrone in his Indian debut

A while back, when photos of Jacqueline Fernandez with 365 Days star Michele Morrone had gone viral on social media, fans were curious about their collaboration. Now, the cat is out of the bag and Michele has made his Indian debut with Jacqueline in a music video by Desi Music Factory. The song 'Mud Mud Ke' is finally out after the stunning teaser and the posters and it will certainly leave you sweating, thanks to Michele and Jacqueline's fiery chemistry.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared the song featuring Michele and her in the lead. Crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the song is composed by Tony himself. It is choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The teaser showcased a chase between baddies Michele and Jacqueline. Since then, fans were excited to see the music video. Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, "Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

Take a look:

Earlier, on his debut with Jacqueline in a music video, Michele has said in a statement, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline too was excited about the song and working with Michele. She had said, "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us."

The song is out and fans have begun reacting to the sizzling chemistry between Michele and Jacqueline. A fan wrote on the video Jacqueline shared, "Ufff kaaffiii hotness." Another fan wrote, "THIS SONG IS WAY TOOO GOODD." Fans of Jacqueline are excited for the actress as the International star Michele is debuting with her in the song.

