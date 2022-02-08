Mud Mud Ke Teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone amp up the drama in glamorous song.

Days after dropping their sensuous first poster, Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone dropped the teaser of their song Mud Mud Ke. For the unversed, Morrone will be making his Indian music debut with Jacqueline and Desi Music Factory. Th upbeat track is being sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and we got a glimpse of it in the song's teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Desi Music Factory captioned it, "Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb

11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned."

For Mud Mud Ke, Tony Kakkar has lent the music and Mihir Gulati has directed its video. Meanwhile, the music video is choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone's song teaser below:

Their poster has already made waves on social media and Michele Morrone is super ecstatic about his first Indian collaboration. Earlier, he had said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

Haven't see Jacqueline and Michele's poster yet? Click on the link below.

