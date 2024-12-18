Mufasa: The Lion King: Shreyas Talpade recalls ‘most challenging part’ of dubbing for Hindi version; calls voicing an animal ‘bizarre’

The eagerly awaited Mufasa: The Lion King is just days from release, with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan joining forces with his sons Aryan and AbRam for the Hindi version. Shreyas Talpade, known for his voice magic, will bring Timon to life in this much-anticipated film. Reflecting on his experience, he shared the 'most challenging part' of dubbing for the Hindi version, describing the process of voicing an animal as ‘bizarre.’

In an interview with ETimes, Shreyas Talpade opened up about the challenges of dubbing for an animal character, contrasting it with voicing a human like Pushpa Raj. He explained that when dubbing for a person, you can read their facial expressions and emotions, which helps capture the nuances of the character.

However, voicing an animal felt 'bizarre' due to the absence of these visual cues. "Here, it's an animal—it’s bizarre," he said. The Welcome to the Jungle actor also mentioned that dubbing for Pumbaa, voiced by Sanjay Mishra, was even more challenging. He remarked that with Pumbaa, the eyes are near his ears, making it difficult to interpret emotions.

Shreyas also explained that he and the other Indian voice actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, depend on the original English pilot track to capture the intended emotions and dialogues. He added, "We then try to express that in our own language in a way our audience can connect and relate to it. That’s the most challenging part."

The actor also discussed the comparison between Indian cinema and Hollywood in creating realistic animations, noting that the difference largely comes down to budget constraints.

He emphasized that the issue isn't a lack of talent or skilled animators, stating that Indian animators are highly capable, with some even working on Mufasa. However, he pointed out that the massive financial investment Hollywood puts into such projects makes a significant difference.

Shreyas Talpade further highlighted that while vision is crucial, adequate financial resources are essential for successful execution. He recognized the strides Indian cinema has made in animation but acknowledged that there is still much progress to be made.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, will release in Indian cinemas on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

