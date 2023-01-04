Mufti powers Milind Soman’s clean air mission Green Ride 2.0 as he cycles from Mumbai to Bengaluru

Kamal Khushlani, Founder & MD of Mufti, says that they are excited to support Milind in the second edition of the Green Ride. “He is a great inspiration for all of us to take conscious steps towards making our planet a better place to live in for the next generation. At Mufti, we believe in taking actions that contribute to curbing environmental pollution as well as supporting initiatives that help increase awareness.”

Indian supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman is back on the road with the second edition of the Green Ride - an initiative to create awareness amongst people to be more considerate about the environment and to encourage them to take action that ensures its health. He is cycling from Mumbai to Bengaluru covering a total distance of over a thousand kilometres across eight cities. Mufti, the Mumbai-born Indian contemporary casualwear brand will be supporting his journey as the exclusive apparel partner to ensure that he stays comfortable throughout.

Over the last few years, the brand has made a few sure steps towards being increasingly sustainable in the way they approach manufacturing. From using alternatives that consume lower energy in manufacturing to significantly reducing the wastage of raw materials to recycling metal whenever possible to reduce their consumption of precious natural resources, Mufti is actively pursuing the usage of yarns which promise increased sustainability. From the introduction of man-made materials such as viscose and modal to replacing virgin polyester with recycled polyester, there is a conscious effort to make the needs of our planet an important decision factor in their manufacturing for the long term. It is constantly experimenting with using recycled materials that make a big stride towards reducing their carbon footprint.

In fact, walk into any Mufti store and see that all their carry bags are replaced by recycled paper bags a long time ago. Lastly, the brand’s steps toward reducing their carbon footprint extends beyond just manufacturing. Transportation plays a huge role with their stores stationed across all corners of the country. Their online store already operates on an omnichannel model with orders fulfilled from the customer’s closest store rather than being transported across the length and breadth of the country for each individual order. The cumulative savings from each order thus serviced add up to tens of thousands of kilometres not travelled each year.

