Mugdha Godse reveals going through a horrific time with her family due to Covid-19
"It's been very torrid for our entire family mentally but thankfully there are better days now. Everyone has recovered and the worst is behind us," Mugdha shares with IANS.
She adds: "It was a difficult time especially with my mom being very serious and in hospital. While there was such a shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU beds we were lucky to get them. Mom was admitted in Ruby Hall Clinic Pune and I can't thank the doctors, nurses and the attendants enough for doing so much."
The actress reminds all that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over. "I request everyone to take the pandemic seriously and follow all protocols. Stay indoors as much as possible and save our surroundings. I pray that we get through these days soon," she says.
