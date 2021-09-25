Mujhe apne office main kaam de do: Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ costar Parveena seeks his help after suffering stroke

Parveena portrayed the role of ‘Kesariya’ in Aamir Khan led and produced mega venture ‘Lagaan’ directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actress has recently made a plea to the superstar asking him to give her work as a casting director in his office. The actress reportedly suffered a brain stroke in 2020. In a chat with ETimes, Parveena said, “My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I want work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work."

Seeking help from superstar Aamir Khan, Parveena said, “I need to work and plead to him to give me work.” She added, "Aamir bhai doesn't know about my illness. If he had known, he would have definitely helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from ‘Lagaan’ including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me some work in your office please)."

Speaking about her decision to work as a casting director and shifting gears from being an actor. Parveena said, “I have had arthritis from 2012 and the condition of my hands has become such that I cannot work as an actor, anymore. After my health improved a while ago, I had started working as a casting director. I want to continue with that work and it is imperative that I am employed to be able to take care of myself."

