Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra gear up for their wedding

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra in this promo video of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will sure leave you excited. Check out the video right here.

Bigg Boss 13 has all of us at the edge of our seats right now since Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and have become the top 6 and the finale is just a day away, less than 24 hours. While there is that, something else that has us excited is the show where we will see boh Shehnaaz and Paras come together, titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Maniesh Paul will take on the host avatar once again, and it is definitely going o be an exciting roller coaster ride.

Now, in the promo that has both Shehnaaz and Paras all excited for the show that is coming up, we see how both of them are gearing up for their marriage as they have both decided to get married now. However, while there is the promo, that does talk about marriage and the title also talks about marriage, reports have it that the duo will only be finding a suitable match for themselves via the show as the show will see contestants from Bollywood, TV and the social media world.

Check out the promo here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will NOT get married on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge)

Meanwhile, as the show will be going on air from Monday itself, the fans have been wondering how will things work out and what will he 15 weeks that they will be staying in the Bigg Boss house look like. What do you think is in store for us? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More