Mujhse Shaadi Karogi turns 20: 4 interesting facts about Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra starrer we bet you didn't know

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the beloved rom-com was directed by David Dhawan. Released back in 2004, the film completes 20 years of its release today. From its iconic characters like Akshay Kumar's Wicked Sunny to Kader Khan’s Duggal Sahab, the film was a perfect entertainment package and is celebrated by the cinephiles.

On this special occasion, we’ve caught our hands on some interesting trivia related to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi shared by dialogue writer Rumi Jaffrey. Read ahead.

1. The character of Kader Khan’s Duggal sahab was inspired by a real person

In an interview with Indian Express, Jaffrey revealed that internet’s meme favorite; Duggal sahab was inspired by director Rahul Rawail’s father HS Rawail’s best friend, "Ridku uncle." Describing him as "2.5 feet tall" he shared that he had also appeared in Rawail’s Mere Mehboob and Mehboob Ki Mehendi.

Walking down memory lane, Jaffery revealed while he was writing Anjaam, Rahul revealed this "strange health complication" of his uncle where he would wake up and wouldn’t be able to see anything, or sometimes he would’ve hearing impairment.

"I was shocked, but also found it quite funny. I told him I will use it in one of my films. Rahul said nobody will believe it. I was like why not, he will be a great character in a comedy-drama. Several years later, I brought this character to life in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," revealed the dialogue writer.

2. Rajpal Yadav was a last-minute addition to the film

It is quite fascinating that Rajpal Yadav’s much-loved character was brought on board forcefully upon producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s insistence. In fact, the Kick producer called Rajpal in advance and told him that after Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, his role would be the third best. He further asked him to get the briefing about the role from Rumi.

However, when Rajpal called Jaffrey, he was "confused" as he had no role for him. Following which he called Sajid who told him, ‘I just want him in the movie, now you figure out how.’

Rumi continued by stating that there was a role of a broker and the role of rowdy, the gang leader of the Eagle gang that was originally written for Vindu Dara Singh but he later decided to give both the roles as double role to Rajpal Yadav.

The idea of twin brother seemed right to him and was not only "loved" by Sajid but also left Rajpal Yadav "satisfied." "It was a very challenging situation. Just because Rajpal was a good actor, the role was created for him at the last minute,” remarked Jaffrey.

3. The pug dog died mid-shoot

Rumi admitted to being obsessed with pugs since Chalte Chalte, but he couldn’t use a real dog in that film. Thus, he cast it in MSK, but the dog used in the film initially was "quite old" and died during the shoot. Later, the makers brought a similar-looking dog and completed the shoot with that.

4. Amrish Puri’s diffident casting as colon sahab

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Jaffrey stated since he had worked with legendary actor Amrish Puri, he knew his "thought process" and the kind of acclaimed actor he was. Meanwhile, Sajid and David Dhawan were considering some other actor, and Jaffrey insisted on having Puri on board.

Sajid and David thought he was a "very big actor" and the writer exclaimed, "That exactly will become the highlight. People will think, ‘Football padi kisko? Chaataa pada kisko? Amrish ji ko!’(Who got hit by the football? Who was slapped? Amrish ji)”

Citing the example of the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Amrish, he mentioned how his strict image kept fans intrigued. Similarly, he was certain that his image would help the movie. "Kya imandaari se unhone kaam kiya tha! (how honestly he worked),” he said while recalling the agreement of Puri for the film.

