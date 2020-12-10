Mukesh Ambani is all smiles as he poses with Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s newly born son; See First pic

Akash Ambani had married Shloka Ambani in March 2019 and have welcomed their first child today

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani has a new role to play now. After all, the young business tycoon has become a father now. Yes! It’s true. Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani are now proud parents of a baby boy. It is reported that the Ambani bahu gave birth to the baby today in Mumbai. While the Ambanis and Mehtas are over the moon post the arrival of the baby, best wishes have been pouring in for the new parents from all corners of the world.

Amid this, people with have been yearning to get a glimpse of Mukesh Ambani’s grandson. And guess what, the Ambani prince’s first pic is out now. Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has shared a beautiful pic of Mukesh Ambani who was all smiles as he was seen holding his newly born grandson. Parimal captioned the image as, “Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby.”

Take a look at Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s son’s first pic:

Earlier, Ambani's spokesperson had released a statement on the behalf of the family and stated that Mukesh and Nita are delighted to welcome the new addition in the family. “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” the statement read.

