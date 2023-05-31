Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Aditya Roy Kapur and others visit Shloka-Akash as they welcome baby girl

It is a good day for the Ambani’s as Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have been blessed with their second child. Reportedly, the couple have become parents to a baby girl today. Ever since this news broke, the Ambani family has been seen arriving at the hospital. The couple delivered their second child at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. A popular paparazzi account shared visuals from outside the hospital where we can see Mukesh Ambani and Anand Piramal leaving in their car.

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Piramal leaving the hospital

In the first video, we can see Anand Piramal leaving in his car from the hospital. His car was followed by a Police van. In the next video, we can see Mukesh Ambani exiting the hospital premises. The thing which grabs all the attention is the number of Police cars that were ahead and behind his car. The news of Shloka Mehta's second pregnancy broke during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, in April this year. Shloka was seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures from NMACC launch Day 2.

Check it out:

Aditya Roy Kapur, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani also arrived to pay a visit to the new parents

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur arrived with his brother Kunaal Roy Kapur in his car to pay a visit to Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani. Even Anant Ambani was snapped arriving to meet his brother and sister-in-law. His soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant too was clicked entering the hospital.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani tied the knot in March 2019. The couple kick-started their pre-wedding celebrations with an engagement bash in Goa, followed by a pre-wedding getaway in Switzerland. Later, Akash and Shloka had lavish ceremonies in Mumbai, including their pheras which took place in Antilia.

