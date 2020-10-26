Mukesh Bhatt files defamation complaint against Luviena Lodh; Says their name is dragged with ulterior motive

Actress Luviena Lodh had shared a video where she accused Mahesh Bhatt of being the 'biggest don' of Bollywood. Now, Mukesh Bhatt has slammed her for her allegations against them and filed a defamation complaint saying that she wants to besmirch their good name.

Mukesh Bhatt, brother of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has hit out at Luviena Lodh in a recent interview. Recently, actress Luviena Lodh released a video and came out against Mahesh Bhatt and family with strong allegations. She claimed in a video on social media that the filmmaker and producer was the 'biggest don' in the industry and alleged that he is responsible for ruining many lives in Bollywood. Further, she claimed that her husband Sumit Sabherwal was his nephew and he supplied drugs to actresses. She said that she had filed for divorce after coming to know the truth.

In a chat with Etimes, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh films co-owner, has denied all allegations levelled by Luviena and mentioned that their defamation complaint is being filed today in the court. He even denied that Sumit is their relative and said that he is an employee in his company Vishesh Films for the last 20 years. Further, hitting back Luviena's claims, he mentioned that their name is being brought in this with an 'ulterior motive.' Further, he mentioned that he has full faith in the judiciary and that they would see the suit through.

Denying all allegations, Mukesh Bhatt said to Etimes, "Ms. Luveena Lodh has consciously and maliciously orchestrated a campaign along with her benefactors to nefariously defame and besmirch the good name and reputation of my brother and myself with the sole and ulterior motive to garner publicity in the hopes that the same would motivate a lucrative out of court settlement in her matrimonial dispute with Sumit."

Earlier, Luviena's husband Sumit Sabherwal's lawyer also denied all allegations levelled by Luviena in the video and mentioned that he is deeply regretful that Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's name got dragged in a matrimonial dispute. The actress had claimed in the video that if anything happens to her or her family, Bhatts along with her husband Sumit and Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal would be responsible for it.

