Mukesh Bhatt on Mahesh Babu's controversial Bollywood remark: Nothing wrong if expectations can't be met

Mahesh Babu's recent remarks about Bollywood at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's Major recently stirred up a storm. Several reports stated Mahesh Babu saying that "Bollywood cannot afford" him even though he gets several offers. "The stardom and the respect I get here is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry," the actor said.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt, in a recent conversation with IndiaToday.in, pointed out that there was no reason for uproar over Mahesh Babu's statement. He said, "If Bollywood can't afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own."

Mukesh Bhatt further added, "Why should anyone be offended by anybody's price tag? If I have to work for somebody for free, it is my choice. If I am charging Rs 100 crore for something, it is my choice as well. Having said that, there is no fixed price in our industry. I have worked with an actor who worked for half the price of how much he originally quoted and visa-versa. Here, directors, actors, heroes, and their fees change person-to-person based on our associations. This industry is a dispensary of human emotions - it is not a mortal industry."

Elaborating on how actors charge, Mukesh Bhatt added, "Various factors determine the pricing of an actor, director, or film. It depends on his [the actor's] relationship with the makers or his desire to work with a particular filmmaker. Sometimes, it so happens that if an actor has a desire to work with a very successful director and when it happens, the actor ends up working for free or some people just go out of their way to do things. I respect that emotion and we work on those emotions."

