Mukesh Bhatt says he is upset with the implementation of CAA

Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt says he is upset over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), adding that the government should consider the nationwide protests against CAA seriously.

"I am personally upset with the implementation of CAA. The entire country is burning and crying, and despite that if you can't see anything it's really unfortunate. If protests against CAA are happening in the entire country and our young students are protesting against it on streets, then we should accept that something is wrong," said Bhatt.

"You (government) will say that youth is concentrating on unnecessary things, but that is good a thing to say only to pacify yourself. I feel something wrong has happened and we should correct it. We don't know what is the solution of this issue because all we know is how to entertain people. I am totally against violent protests but the government has to consider the protesters' demand seriously," added Bhatt, while interacting with the media at the launch of Amit Khanna's book "Words Sounds Images: A History Of Media And Entertainment In India".

ALSO READ CAA Protests: Farhan Akhtar gets a complaint filed against him for his remarks on the newly enacted Act

Credits :IANS

Read More