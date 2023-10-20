Mukesh Chhabra reveals ‘there were fights and friction’ for two months with Atlee while casting for Jawan

The year 2023 was undeniably dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan after his two record-breaking successful projects with Pathaan and the most recent Jawan. While the latter marked his first collaboration with South director Atlee Kumar, the film starred Nayanthara as the female lead along with Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover amongst others.

The stellar casting for the magnum opus was done by renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. In a recent interview, he opened up about the difficult casting process for the film and revealed that it took 1.5-2 years to finalize the cast for the movie.

Mukesh Chhabra on the casting process of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Mukesh Chhabra was in a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, where he spoke about working with hitmaker Atlee Kumar for Jawan. He shared, “It was very difficult because in South films, there is no ‘casting director culture’ and Atlee was coming from South. To understand him and his vision was difficult for me. I have a tuning in Bollywood after working with so many filmmakers, but with Atlee it was an entirely new world. He would always say, “Bada sochne ka hai (Think big), I want to think big. It was a bit difficult in the beginning and for at least two months, there were fights and friction between us. The conversation was not happening”

Chhabra further added that he couldn’t understand what Atlee wanted, but then they talked and figured out what they wanted. It was a PAN India film, so he wanted to mix it with new actors and some established faces. Thus, it took 1.5-2 years to do the casting. He concluded by asserting that it is difficult to make a director understand your vision and understand his vision of what he actually wants.

Mukesh Chhabra on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

In addition to this, the casting director also talked about his cameo in the film. In the same interview, he talked about his role and shared that it was Atlee who asked him to do it, and he, too, did it just for the fun. He shared, “Atlee said, ‘You’re very funny, you keep cracking jokes, why don’t you do this?’ I said, ‘Sir, are you serious?” But Chhabra took it up just for fun and stated he, too, was keen on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

