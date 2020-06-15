Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end

Mukesh Chhabra has been saddened by his friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and penned a heartfelt note for him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor, who was known for his charming looks and stupendous acting chops, passed away on Sunday (June 14). According to media reports, he was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai and had, apparently, committed suicide. While there have been speculations about what made him take the drastic step, there are reports that he was battling depression for around six months and was getting treated for the same.

Ever since the reports of Sushant’s demise have surfaced, several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media. Joining them, his dear friend Mukesh Chhabra has also penned a heartwarming note for the actor and stated that industry has lost an irreplaceable gem. He wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you.”

Take a look at Mukesh Chhabra’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

bhai mera pic.twitter.com/w4COeU773i — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 15, 2020

To note, Sushant was collaborating with Mukesh for his upcoming directorial Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars and will mark Sushant's last appearance on the silver screen.

