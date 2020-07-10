  1. Home
Mukesh Chhabra warns everyone on social media about fake casting calls

Casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has taken to social media to warn everyone about his name being used for fake casting calls.
"Important Notice to all Actors -
We are tired of all the #fraudmessages , #fakecastingcalls , #fakecastingrequirements #anonymoussocialmediahandles made under the name of @castingchhabra or people pretending to be working at MCCC.
After so many such instances, We have decided to have an official MCCC number to avoid all these fake actions. It is a humble request to all the actors to verify with us or inform us about these actions on the above mentioned contact number. Let's stop this here and help each other to make this a better environment to work in this Industry. Also, all our team members names and photos are on our official website - Please be alert and safe," Chhabra wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Thursday, the casting director had tweeted alerting everyone about a person who is claiming to be associated with the casting of the forthcoming film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

"Once again for all the actors out there, please beware of such fake posts. Kindly do not respond to Pritesh Noidu who is claiming to be a part of this project," Chhabra had tweeted along with a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

On the work front, Mukesh Chhabra will be making his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara". The film, also starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi, is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

Credits :IANS

