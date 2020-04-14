Mukesh Khanna defends his comments on Sonakshi Sinha: I was not trying to demean her or question her knowledge

In the latest, Mukesh Khanna has defended his comments on Sonakshi Sinha as he said that he did not intend to question her knowledge. Read on!

We all know that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, Television channels are re-running their old shows on TV and amidst a host of shows, Ramayana is also one show that is being telecasted again on TV. Now, a few days back, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, made a remark against Kalank actress when he said that the re-run of shows like Ramayana would be good for people like her who have ‘no knowledge’ about Indian mythology. Well, it so happened that way back, when the actress had made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sonakshi had failed to answer a question on Ramayan.

Now post Mukesh Khanna’s comment, ’s father and politician, Shatrughan Sinha, took an indirect jibe at Mukesh Khanna over his Ramayan remark against Sonakshi Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha came to his daughter’s defence as he said that who has appointed Khanna as “the guardian of the Hindu religion?" Now clarifying his stance, Mukesh Khanna has said that people have blown his comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. “I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her. However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things,” said Khanna.

Taking from Shatrughan Sinha’s comment, Mukesh Khanna said that he is not claiming that he is the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, he feels that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today’s generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna reveals he hasn't targeted Sonakshi Sinha; Takes a jibe at Nitish Bharadwaj too

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×