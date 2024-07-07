Mukesh Khanna hits back at people trolling Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal over interfaith wedding: 'Can't a Hindu and a Muslim marry?'

Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her longtime love Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony on June 23rd, 2024. While the actress is receiving love from all corners of the world, there’s a certain section who are acting like party-poopers on social media for the only reason that the actress had an interfaith union. Actor Mukesh Khanna has come in her defense and clapped back at trolls.

Mukesh Khanna schools people trolling Sonakshi Sinha over her wedding

Recently while speaking to Filmy Charcha, the Shaktimaan star requested people to not see Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding through a Hindu-Muslim lens. He further shared that it wasn’t a sudden decision and the couple have been together for 6-7 years before finally making it official on paper.

Mukesh added, “People are calling this love jihad. Love jihad happens when a girl’s marriage is forced. Can’t a Hindu and a Muslim marry? Many did so in our time and are happy. This wedding is a family matter for them.”

Contrary to a few negative reactions, Sonakshi Sinha feels the world was a part of her wedding, crediting to the social media buzz around her big day. She recently revealed to the Hindustan Times how people sent her congratulatory messages with pastries during her quick honeymoon in Singapore.

Sonakshi Sinha pens a note as she misses her parents

Earlier today (July 7), the actress took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring her moments with parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha from her wedding. Sonakshi in a long note attached alongside recalled her mother broke down when it hit her that the baby would be moving out of the house.

While consoling Mrs Poonam, Sonakshi had told her, “Maa, don't worry… Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins”. Today when the Dabangg star was missing her parents, she admitted saying the same lines to herself. She added, “Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.”

Fun fact, Sonakshi during her interviews has said on a loop that her mom makes the ‘best Sindhi curry in the world’. The usual sides with that curry are Fried Bhindis And Malpuas, the actress once told Curly Tales.

