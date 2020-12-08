Mukesh Khanna reacts to Saif Ali Khan's apology over Raavan remark; Says 'Why didn’t you think before speaking

Saif Ali Khan recently issued an apology over his “humane” remark on Raavan while talking about his film Adipurush. However, Mukesh Khanna has rejected the actor’s apology saying he should have thought before speaking.

Bollywood’s Nawab seems to have upset veteran actor Mukesh Khanna over his “humane” remark on Raavan while talking about his upcoming film Adipurush. The actor’s comments over presenting a "humane" side to the mythological character created a stir on social media. In an interview, the Tanhaji star had said that the film humanizes Raavan and will try to justify his motives for the abduction of Sita. Soon after this, he issued an apology for his comments saying that he never intended to hurt people's sentiments. However, Mukesh Khanna not only did reject his apology but also slammed the actor for his justification.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the senior star posted a video and lashed out at Saif. He said “Filmmakers are still using movies to attack our religion. Famous artist Saif Ali Khan has made an objectionable disclosure in an interview. He said that it will be very interesting for him to play the character of Lankesh Ravana in the movie AdiPurush. In it, Ravana is shown not to be evil but human and entertaining. We will make him kind. In that, Sita-haran will be justified.”

Further talking about the actor’s apology, the Shaktiman star said, “Now the breaking news is that Saif has written an apology for his statement. Wow! The British have made a beautiful word, ‘sorry’. Shoot the arrow, throw the bomb, punch someone and then say sorry. But we do not approve. Why did you not think before speaking?”

Take a look at Mukesh Khanna’s Instagram post:

In a statement to Hindustan Times, the Omkara star had said, “I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologize to everybody and withdraw my statement.” He added that Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for him. He pointed out that the film is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is "working together to present the epic without any distortions.

