Mukesh Khanna slams Jaya Bachchan for her ‘thaali’ remark; Calls it ‘ridiculous’

As Jaya Bachchan has been making headlines for her ‘thaali’ remark claiming Bollywood is being defamed, Mukesh Khanna has reacted to her statement.

With Sushant Singh Rajput's case unfolding the drug nexus in Bollywood, there has been a lot of turbulence in the industry. While many people have claimed about drugs being prevalent in the industry, there have been some who have been taking the investigation and the claims as vilification of Bollywood. Amid this, has been making headlines for her speech at the Rajya Sabha and her statement "Jis thaali mein khate hai, ssme chhed karte hai" is receiving a mixed response.

While many people have reacted to Jaya's 'thaali' remark, joining them Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna has slammed the veteran actress for the same. In his recent interview with Times Now, the senior actor termed Jaya's statement as 'ridiculous' and stated that just because one is eating food from the industry that doesn't mean he/she can't criticise it. Mukesh even cited an example from Mahabharat and explained, "This is like saying to Bhishma Pitamah and Dronacharya that you have been Kaurav because you were eating their food. That was the vivashta of Bhishma Pitamah and Dronacharya to fight with the Kaurav. But if industry people start saying 'Aapne yahi se kamaya hai, yahi se sab kuch kiya hai, toh you don't talk anything against the industry'. Why? Everybody has a right to work in the industry and if some people say that 'we have served' that means they are owing the industry. Nobody owns the industry; industry kisi ke baap ki nahi hai. industry saalon se chali aa rahi hai. We can say aaj kal nepotism badh gaya hai groupism badh gaya hai.'

Furthermore, Mukesh also emphasised, "If anybody feels uncomfortable of this investigation to be done for drugs, if a person like Ravi Kishan says 'drugs chalti hai' and then somebody says 'jis thaali mein khaate ho usi mein ched karte hai', it is ridiculous to say. You say whether he is right or wrong. You have not given us the food. Everyone works hard."

This isn't all. The senior actor also mentioned that certain people do consume drugs and he has demanded an investigation against the drug nexus. "Truth is always bitter. There are certain people in the industry who consume drugs. This is a crime. They should be prosecuted. The industry needs sanitization," Mukesh added.

