Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain REACTS to dating rumors with Jim Sarbh: ‘It’s true that we’re very close’

Zoya Hussain who was recently seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film Bhaiyya Ji is known to have kept her personal life low-key. The actress made her breakthrough debut with Anurag Kashyap’s 2017 film Mukkabaaz but got a new kind of limelight after starring in Prateek Kuhad’s music video Cold/Mess.

What also gained her fame was her chemistry with co-star Jim Sarbh in the video, who she was later linked with. Zoya now has an answer to the same.

Are Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh dating?

A year after their hit music video, they later reunited again with Prateek Kuhad for another song titled Into the Night in 2019. Several media reports suggested that after years of being close buddies, the duo started dating in early 2022. Recently while talking to News18 Showsha, Zoya Hussain has settled all floating assumptions.

“It’s personal. It’s my personal life”, said the Laal Kaptaan actress adding that she is not aware of what is being written about her and that’s why she doesn’t know what to address about it. “It’s true that Jim and I are very good friends. It’s also true that we’re very close,” Hussain added with a laugh. chuckles. Asked one thing she explored about him, Zoya said, “He’s a very good cook.”

Zoya and Jim have yet to work together in a movie but it was earlier this year only that the rumored couple co-created a YouTube series titled Crew Cut showcasing the behind-the-scenes of how people work on a film set.

Does attending Bollywood parties translate to work?

Zoya who isn’t social with them was asked about the same. Zoya reacting to the same said that she’s ‘not a part of that world’. She admitted that she has never been to a Bollywood party unless those were launch, wrap, or post-screening get-togethers. She added, “It’s definitely nice to keep meeting people and stay connected. But quite honestly, I don’t know how much of that translates to work. Maybe it has for some people but it hasn’t for me.”

Zoya believes that one’s work speaks for itself and no party attendance can replace having a successful film in one’s kitty or being known as a good performer.

