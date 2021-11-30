‘Mukkabaaz’ star Vineet Kumar Singh ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray; See wedding PICS

It’s a wedding season in Bollywood and several celebrities have been getting married including Rajkummar Rao - Patralekhaa and Aditya Seal - Anushka Ranjan amongst others. Recently prolific actor Vineet Kumar Singh who has starred in films like ‘Mukkabaaz’, ‘Ugly’, and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ took to Instagram and shared his beautiful wedding pictures with longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The couple got hitched on November 29 whilst Vineet shared the pictures on November 30. The adorable couple looked very much in love in the beautiful wedding pictures as they posed in their wedding attires.

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared the first photos of himself and his wife. Along with it, he wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.” Vineet in a recent chat with Hindustan Times mentioned that he and Ruchiraa have been together for the last eight years and she has been throughout his journey in cinema. Vineet said, “We were planning to originally do this in 2020, but then Covid and the lockdown struck.”

Take a look:

Speaking about the marriage, Vineet mentioned that it was an intimate affair. He said, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony.”

