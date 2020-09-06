  1. Home
Mukul Devi's next project 'Barefoot Warriors' based on 1984 Indian Football Team

Actor Mukul Dev, who is set to star in a film based on the unsung heroes of Indian football, says the sport has been his constant love since childhood.
16249 reads Mumbai
Titled "Barefoot Warriors", the film in question is about the first national football team of independent India. The story is inspired by the Indian team that played brilliantly at the 1948 London Olympics despite most players playing barefoot, and becoming eligible to participate in the 1950 World Cup.

"It's a very exciting project. Football has been a constant love since I was a kid. It's like a journey back to those times," said the actor.

"India has a glorious footballing past and it's about those heroes who made it happen despite all odds and even to the extent that they didn't even have shoes to play football. It's a great story waiting to be told on celluloid. We can't wait for it to come to the audience," he added.

The film will be directed by Kavi Raz, and will also feature "Never Back Down" star Sean Faris, Rajpal Yadav, and Jobanpreet Singh.

Also Read: Salman Khan's TV show to star Mukul Dev and Pooja Gor in lead

Credits :IANS

