Mulk turns 3: Here are some interesting facts about the Taapsee Pannu & Rishi Kapoor starrer

If we talk about Mulk, then there will hardly be anyone who must not have watched this intense courtroom drama. The and late starrer movie instantly won the hearts of many and became a critically acclaimed movie. Based on true events, this Anubhav Sinha directed was released in 2018 and was touted to be a courageous move by the director to attempt a movie in this genre. Well, Mulk clocks 3 years today, and we bring to you some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about this one.

1) Casting of Mulk

According to reports in Republic World, the writer-director of the movie, Anubhav Sinha had revealed that he had written the script of Mulk by keeping Taapsee Pannu and late Rishi Kapoor in his mind. He felt that the Kapoor & Sons actor has always done light-hearted cinema till now; hence playing the character of Mura Ali Mohammed would be a good change for him and a great surprise for the fans as well. Also, Anubhav always wanted to work with Taapsee, so he finally got his dream cast together, and the rest is history.

2) Prateik Babbar as a terrorist

Prateik Babbar played the role of a terrorist in the film. He was asked to watch the documentary 'Among the Believers' and also read about David Headley, an American terrorist of Pakistani origin. Prateik always wanted to play an intense character, and Mulk gave him that chance.

3) Taapsee Pannu's reluctance

Reportedly, when Taapsee Pannu was offered this film, she was a bit hesitant to accept this offer. The actress felt that the topic Mulk is based on is quite controversial. So apparently, she gave it a fair thought and ultimately decided to go with her gut feeling and accepted the offer. Also, Taapsee did not want to let go of a film and a character as beautiful as this one.

4) Taapsee Pannu’s debut as a choreographer

Taapsee Pannu has not just lent her acting prowess to Mulk but has also choreographed a song for the first time. Anubhav Sinha wanted this song to look raw and not professionally choreographed. He wanted a fresh perspective, and hence, he gave this responsibility to the actress. Well, Taapsee indeed did wonders. The song we are talking about here is ‘Thenge Se’.

5) Amitabh Bachchan turns inspiration for Taapsee Pannu

If you have seen the movie, you know that Taapsee plays a very strong lawyer in Mulk. She has essayed her character with such ease and finesse. But very few know that Amitabh Bachchan ’s character in Pink was her inspiration for her role in Mulk.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 7 Times the actress proved she's the QUEEN of experimental saree looks