Multiplex chains say no to already released films on OTT; War, Thappad, Kedarnath set to release again

With theatres and cinema halls all set to re-open on 15 October as Unlock 5 comes into effect, multiplex chains as well as single screen theatres across India are gearing up. If you have been thinking that the already announced movie releases are not exciting enough, fret not. Turns out, multiplex chains will be re-releasing films from early 2020 as well as from last year. Yes, you heard that right.

and Tiger Shroff starrer War, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath and 's Thappad will be re-releasing in theatres. While there is no clarity as to which states will showcase these films, but majority multiplex chains seem interested. Apart from these three films, 's Tanhaji: The Sunsung Warrior, Malang and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will also be releasing, trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted.

While this is good news for millions of fans and movie buffs across India, it's a not-so-happy scenario for producers who released their films in the lasts seven months on web streaming platforms. Turns out, leading multiplex chains like PVR, Carnival, Cinepolis and INOX are not keen on releasing films that opted the OTT route during this lockdown.

Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara and Gulabo SItabo are some of these films which won't make its way to the big screen. However, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli which released on OTT with the pay-per-view format will be releasing on the big screen.

While many Indian states will re-open theatres tomorrow, states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Arunanchal Pradesh and states in the north-east will continue to remain shut.

