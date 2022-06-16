Mum Neha Dhupia shows how she finds 'fine balance' as Mehr & Guriq join her for Yoga; Fans call them 'cutest'

Actress Neha Dhupia has been spending time with her munchkins Mehr and Guriq at home and often, she gives her fans a glimpse into her life via social media. On Thursday, Neha began her day with a yoga session and well, it wasn't just another workout session. It was with her kids Guriq and Mehr, who joined Neha as she tried to balance herself while doing an asana. The Thursday actress seemed to be loving how her kids too joined her yoga session and decided to share a sneak peek of it on her handle.

Sharing photos from the yoga session, Neha expressed her thoughts on motherhood and how it was about finding the 'fine balance' one way or another. She wrote, "They say #motherhood is all about find that fine balance …. One way or the other we always manage to get there … ab chahe life ho ya #yoga." With this, Neha thanked her yoga instructor for being patient with her kids and her during the session. In one of the photos, the mother of 2 was seen nailing a headstand like a pro.

As soon as Neha shared the photos from her yoga session, fans began showering love on the actress and her kids. A fan wrote, "You are best mam." Another wrote, "Third pic was adorable." Another one was in awe of Neha's headstand and wrote, "Wow the head stand." The actress certainly managed to leave everyone in awe of the sweet yoga session with Mehr and Guriq.

Meanwhile, Neha recently received a lot of love for her performance in the film, A Thursday. It also stars Yami Gautam in the lead. The film released on an OTT platform and Neha's act won her praise from the audience.

