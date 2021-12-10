Mum to twins Preity Zinta welcomes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to the 'married club'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sent social media into a frenzy when they dropped their first official photos as husband and wife. Bollywood celebrities sent their best wishes to the couple and showered them with all the love. One such wish came from Preity Zinta, who was also Katrina's gym buddy for a brief time.

Taking to Instagram, Preity welcomed Katrina and Vicky to the married club. She wrote, "Congratulations my darling @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09 Looking at both of you on your special day filled my heart with so much happiness Wish you both loads of love, respect, happiness and togetherness today and always as you embark on a new journey as life partners. Welcome to the married club."

Preity's heartwarming words delighted her fans and followers as they flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple.

Check out Preity's post for Katrina and Vicky:

Most recently, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough embraced parenthood as they welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia Zinta. Last week the former actress shared a photo with her little one but made sure not to reveal their identity. The glow of new parenthood was evident on the actress’ face. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all #ting."

Last month, on November 18, Preity shared a selfie featuring herself with Gene Goodenough and wrote a long note, sharing the news about her twins. It read, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.

