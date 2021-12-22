Mumbai bound Kangana Ranaut shells out winter style inspiration in co ords and overcoat; PHOTOS

Actress Kangana Ranaut had been spending time in Bhopal over the past few days owing to the outdoor schedule of her production project, Tiku Weds Sheru. While she was in Bhopal, Kangana kept sharing stylish looks and photos from the sets. Now, on Wednesday, Kangana left for Mumbai in style and shared her OOTD with fans in a series of photos. Owing to the temperature dip in Bhopal, the star styled herself in winter attire and managed to nail her look like a pro.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a couple of photos in which she is seen shelling out inspiration for winter styling. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in black and patterned co-ords. Kangana teamed up a cool pair of footwear with her look. She left her hair open and added a beige overcoat amid the winter season. Further, what grabbed attention was her handbag that matched with the colour of her overcoat. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Mission accomplished off to Mumbai #tikuwedssheru."

Previously, Kangana shared photos with Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is also starring in Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur. It is directed by Sai Kabir and it marks Kangana's debut into Production. The film is being produced under the banner of Manikarnika Films. It will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. In Tejas, she will be seen as an Air Force Pilot. It is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. In Dhaakad, along with Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta will also be seen.

